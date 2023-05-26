BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

BioLineRx Trading Down 5.9 %

BioLineRx stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 459,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,691. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BioLineRx

BLRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

