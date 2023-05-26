Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept Stock Down 45.4 %

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Biocept has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

