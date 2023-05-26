Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 960.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,248 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $84,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.88. 74,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

