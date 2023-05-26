BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Stock Price Down 3.2%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.85 and last traded at C$14.91. Approximately 267,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 282,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.41.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.95.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.