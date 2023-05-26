Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.53) to GBX 3,400 ($42.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.42) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210 ($39.93).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 55.69 ($0.69) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,322.69 ($28.89). 2,235,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,091. The company has a market cap of £31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.30. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,263.13 ($28.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,036 ($50.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,519.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,982.99.

Insider Activity

Anglo American Company Profile

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.01) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($20,495.93). In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.01) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($20,495.93). Also, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,831 ($35.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,683.22). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,312. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.