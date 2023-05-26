Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.53) to GBX 3,400 ($42.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.42) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210 ($39.93).

Anglo American Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 55.69 ($0.69) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,322.69 ($28.89). 2,235,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,091. The company has a market cap of £31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.30. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,263.13 ($28.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,036 ($50.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,519.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,982.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.01) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($20,495.93). In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.01) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($20,495.93). Also, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,831 ($35.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,683.22). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,312. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.