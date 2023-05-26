Benchmark Trims Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Target Price to $4.00

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure Trading Down 1.9 %

IONM opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assure

In related news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of Assure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $28,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,753.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $32,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $28,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,125 shares in the company, valued at $756,753.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,989 shares of company stock valued at $80,976 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.