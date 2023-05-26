Benchmark Trims Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Target Price to $4.00

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Assure Trading Down 1.9 %
IONM opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $113.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.
