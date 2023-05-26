Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $192.57

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 192.57 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.71). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.69), with a volume of 16,088 shares traded.

Belvoir Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.74. The company has a market cap of £80.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Belvoir Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,500.00%.

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

