Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.62

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.62 and traded as high as $45.00. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 1,918 shares changing hands.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $600.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.