Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.26

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 1033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

