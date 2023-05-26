Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given New GBX 760 Price Target at Barclays

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 755 ($9.39) to GBX 760 ($9.45) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BZLYF. UBS Group raised Beazley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.88) to GBX 880 ($10.95) in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.39) to GBX 850 ($10.57) in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.86) to GBX 921 ($11.46) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.88) to GBX 825 ($10.26) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Beazley presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $796.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Beazley has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

