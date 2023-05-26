Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.42. Beauty Health shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 1,313,182 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKIN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.97 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 365,790 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 35,742.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,758 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 390.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,408 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

