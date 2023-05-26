Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,288. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.