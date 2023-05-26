Bank of America Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $61.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $54.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after buying an additional 532,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 198,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.