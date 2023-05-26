Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,792,578 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,611,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,811,000 after acquiring an additional 890,163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,888,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,712,000 after purchasing an additional 659,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,542,000 after buying an additional 740,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,885,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,713,000 after buying an additional 1,993,311 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,483,083 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.