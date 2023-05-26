Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.54 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.97% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,535,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.32. The stock has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

