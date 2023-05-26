Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $148.30

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.30 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 144.80 ($1.80). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.80), with a volume of 370,434 shares changing hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14. The firm has a market cap of £447.76 million, a PE ratio of -7,130.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

