Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $303.16

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.16 ($3.77) and traded as high as GBX 319.20 ($3.97). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 311.40 ($3.87), with a volume of 283,389 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAB. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.75) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 401.75 ($5.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,057.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 303.46.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

