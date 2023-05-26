Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 31,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 118,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Ayro Trading Down 7.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,147.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. Analysts forecast that Ayro, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AYRO, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
