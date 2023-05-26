Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 31,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 118,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Ayro Trading Down 7.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,147.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. Analysts forecast that Ayro, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro

Ayro Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ayro by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the period. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AYRO, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.