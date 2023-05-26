AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.