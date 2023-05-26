Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. 728,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,123. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.