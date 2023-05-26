Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.83.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $10.93 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $774.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,988.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

