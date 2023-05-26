Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $617.93

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 617.93 ($7.69) and traded as high as GBX 639 ($7.95). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 622.80 ($7.75), with a volume of 2,043,585 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.04) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($7.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.02) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 624.86 ($7.77).

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,465.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 618.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 588.67.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

