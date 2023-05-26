Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 34.4% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATAK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,143. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

