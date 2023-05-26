Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.61) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.61). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.61), with a volume of 20,871 shares changing hands.
Augean Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 371 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 371. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.
Augean Company Profile
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
See Also
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.