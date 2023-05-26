Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.61) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.61). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.61), with a volume of 20,871 shares changing hands.

Augean Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 371 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 371. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

Augean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.