AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.45 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AudioCodes stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.73. 39,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

About AudioCodes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 710.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 152.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.