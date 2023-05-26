AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after buying an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after buying an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 26,082,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,734,926. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

