Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $182,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,278,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $57,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.9 %

YUMC stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,023 shares of company stock valued at $72,689,223. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.