Assetmark Inc. Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $172.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.80. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

