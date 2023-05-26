Assetmark Inc. Acquires 23,027 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $83.39 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

