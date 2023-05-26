ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASC. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 780 ($9.70) to GBX 600 ($7.46) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.77) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.82) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.82) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 896.82 ($11.15).

Shares of ASOS stock traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 408.90 ($5.09). 1,823,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,805. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 671.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 701.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. The company has a market cap of £408.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,574.32, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 380.10 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,610 ($20.02).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

