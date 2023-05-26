Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 455.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ascendant Resources Trading Down 0.5 %
ASDRF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,579. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
