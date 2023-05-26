Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 455.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ascendant Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

ASDRF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,579. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.