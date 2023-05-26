Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.
Aryzta AG is a global food business, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of food in convenience bakery markets. Its brands include Hiestand, Otis Spunkmeyer, Cuisine de France, Mette Munk, Pré Pain, Coup de pates, La Brea Bakery, and Fornetti. It operates through the Aryzta Europe and Aryzta Rest of World geographical segments.
