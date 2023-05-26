Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.00 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 140107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The firm has a market cap of C$778.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.53.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Samir Aziz Manji bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$87,400.00. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

