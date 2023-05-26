Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at VNET Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

AJG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $219.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day moving average is $195.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $500,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,254,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

