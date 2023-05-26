Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Up 75.1% in May

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the April 30th total of 919,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARQQ shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arqit Quantum from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. Evolution Equity Partners II SARL purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,853,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $15,885,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 293,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,228.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 291,148 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.