Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Up 75.1% in May

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the April 30th total of 919,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARQQ shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arqit Quantum from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. Evolution Equity Partners II SARL purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,853,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $15,885,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 293,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,228.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 291,148 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

