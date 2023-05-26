Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Shares Up 0.8%

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. 271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.74.
About Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF
The Armor US Equity Index ETF (ARMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Armor US Equity Total Return index. The fund is passively managed and invests in sectors of the US equity market, selected by a proprietary method and weighted by market-cap. The strategy has the ability to shift portfolio exposure to US Treasury ETFs or cash.
