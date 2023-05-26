Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0739

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $73.78 million and $544,739.03 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00053068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

