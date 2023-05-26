Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,092. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

