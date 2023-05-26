AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW) Short Interest Update

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AppHarvest Trading Down 15.8 %

NASDAQ APPHW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

