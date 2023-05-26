Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $105.54 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $5.66 or 0.00021446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $105.54 million and approximately $3,054.12 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 5.79551883 USD and is down -20.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $108,830.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

