Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 388.9% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 62,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,478. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

