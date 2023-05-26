Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading Down 1.3%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01). Approximately 18,087,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 27,093,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.01).

Angus Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.18 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Forrest sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £260,000 ($323,383.08). Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

