Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Target Price at $3.19

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.48.

TRSSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

TerrAscend Stock Up 1.2 %

TRSSF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

