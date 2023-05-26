Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT at $31.92

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.62.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Nutanix Trading Up 16.8 %
Shares of NTNX opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
