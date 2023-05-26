Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT at $31.92

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.