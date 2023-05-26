Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.42-$2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $176.24. 2,724,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,096. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,440,000 after acquiring an additional 703,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

