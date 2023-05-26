Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) CEO Michael A. Martino Purchases 76,890 Shares

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Martino acquired 76,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $22,298.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 422,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.94.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
