Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) CEO Michael A. Martino Purchases 76,890 Shares

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Martino acquired 76,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $22,298.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 422,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

