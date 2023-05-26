Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,594,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,624,019 shares.The stock last traded at $76.00 and had previously closed at $73.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APH. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 400.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 850.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,476 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

