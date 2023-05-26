Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
NYSE AP opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ampco-Pittsburgh
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.