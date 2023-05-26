Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,739. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.92. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.48 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

