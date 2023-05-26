Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.15. 939,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,664. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.48 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

